Tauranga's Haley Watts: Carving Out a Niche in the Plastering Industry

Tuesday 6 August 2024, 9:03AM

By Media PA

35 views

Since childhood, Haley Watts knew she wanted to be a tradie. Initially envisioning a career as a builder, Haley's path took an unexpected turn during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the opportunity arose, she picked up a trowel and found her calling in plastering. After completing her apprenticeship and becoming qualified in November 2022, Haley took a leap of faith in January 2024, going self-employed and later establishing her business, Watts Stops, in June 2024.

Watts Stops specialises in providing high-quality plastering services, including Level 3/4/5 finishes, cove installation, and small GIB repairs. Utilising premium GIB products, Haley ensures each job is executed with precision and excellence. Her systematic approach guarantees a flawless finish, while her commitment to offering free measures and quotes, along with valuable advice and referrals to trusted tradespeople, sets her apart in the industry.

Targeting builders, homeowners, new house builders, renovators, and rental agencies, Watts Stops has quickly gained recognition in the Bay of Plenty. Despite being just 21 years old, Haley's expertise and dedication have earned her repeat business from satisfied clients, notably builders impressed by her work quality. Notably, Haley stands out as the only female-owned and operated plastering business in the region, a testament to her resilience in a male-dominated field.

Driven by core values of equality, respect, honesty, and authenticity, Haley aims to foster a positive and inclusive work environment. Her vision for the future includes training apprentices and expanding her team, reflecting her passion for mentoring and sharing knowledge. In five years, Haley aspires to have a thriving business with a dedicated team and solid contracts, making a lasting impact on the industry. Outside of work, Haley enjoys playing football for Te Puke Football Club and spending time at the beach, embracing a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Contact Haley Watts

027 384 2023

haleywatts56@gmail.com

https://www.wattsstops.co.nz

