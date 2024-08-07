NZ Business Connect introduces Clean Planet – Your local experts in commercial and residential cleaning solutions

Wednesday 7 August 2024, 2:31PM

By Media PA

37 views

We are thrilled to announce the latest member of NZ Business Connect, Clean Planet. For professional and reliable cleaning services for both commercial and residential properties, look no further than Clean Planet.

New Zealand’s only Sensitive Choice accredited cleaning company, Clean Planet has been at the forefront of providing health-focused, eco-friendly cleaning solutions since its beginnings in 2008. This innovative company was inspired by the need to deliver superior, health-centric cleaning services, and it has consistently upheld these values through its comprehensive service offerings and sustainable practices.

With a diverse range of services tailored to both commercial and residential clients, their service range includes commercial and domestic cleaning, zero emissions e-mowing, car valet, and carpet and floor care services. By partnering with businesses and families across various industries, Clean Planet ensure a clean, healthy, and productive environment for all.

As the leading property and facilities service provider in New Zealand, Clean Planet’s reputation for excellence is built on its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Their nationwide team of highly trained professionals ensures that every client receives the best possible care. This dedication to excellence is further demonstrated by their unique position as an eco-friendly service provider.

We’re the first cleaning company to come up with our own locally formulated and manufactured range of sustainably sourced, health-focused products. Our range of healthier, environmentally kinder cleaning products do not contain chemical culprits such as bleaches, EDTA and phosphates earning our range Sensitive Choice and BioGro organic certifications. Our products and cleaning techniques are safer for our community with focus on health and eco-friendliness not only benefits our customers but also contributes to a cleaner planet.



Led by CEO Tony Pattison and National Franchise Manager Abhi Lal Clean Planet has achieved significant milestones. They have exponentially increased their client base, secured and managed large tenders, and consistently maintained high customer satisfaction rates. Clean Planet’s core values revolve around creating cleaner and healthier environments, and their commitment to these values is evident in every aspect of their operations.

While Clean Planet expands its service areas nationwide and deepens community engagement through partnerships on sustainability initiatives, we are excited to support Clean Planet in its journey to make the world a cleaner, healthier place.

