Rare chance for Volley Ferns to play at hom

Sunday 11 August 2024, 8:59PM

By dave worsley

Plenty of excitement for the New Zealand women's Volley Ferns team as the squad gets ready for its first home game since 2019.

Each night this week they take on the Australian Volleyroos women's team in a five-game test series.

Senior Volley Ferns squad member, Katie Adamson is thrilled to be a part of the New Zealand team getting together and playing at home once again.

"It's definitely good to get the squad together and to be playing again. It feel like a long time," she said.

Adamson, 31, originally from Nelson, but now at North Harbour played on a volleyball scholarship at NCAA level in the United and also professionally in Europe.

She's curious to see how the side will stack up against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"There's lot of talent in the Kiwi squad. It's going to be interesting to see what we can do against Australia. It's been a long time since we last played them. Both nations will be keen to measure themselves and to make the series every year if possible."

"It's such a popular sport, indoor and outdoor and has a huge player base, we just need to show there is a pathway."

The series will be played over five consecutive nights from August 12-16 in two venues – Carmel College on Auckland's North Shore and Manurewa Netball Centre.

The Volley Ferns were last on the court in July 2023 with a series away in Chile and have come together under coach Adam Watson and Johann Timmer.

Volley Ferns vs Volleyroos:

Anaya Cole (Waitakere, East & Central Auckland)

Anilise Fitzi (Waikato/Sokol – Austria)

Charlie Vail (Harbour)

Hayley Flatz (Harbour)

Holly Chandler (Tasman)

Italia Tiatia (WECA)

Jahmal Beckmannflay (WECA)

Kalea Norton (Harbour)

Katie Adamson (Harbour)

Kyla Te Wano Greensill (Waikato)

Laina Samia (Hawke’s Bay)

Liz Hanna (Canterbury)

Maude Rewha (Waikato)

Petra Manderson (Canterbury)

VOLLEY FERNS SCHEDULE (7pm start)

Match 1: Carmel College, Monday, August 12

Match 2: Carmel College, Tuesday, August 13

Match 3: Carmel College, Wednesday, August 14

Match 4: Manurewa Netball Centre, Thursday, August 15

Match 5: Manurewa Netball Centre, Friday, August 16

