Babies at risk from Unlabelled GE proteins in Infant Formula

By GE Free NZ

“We applaud the Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard [1] for opting New Zealand out of the joint standard on infant formula labelling,” said Alison White, Co-convenor of the Safe Food Campaign.

However, undisclosed genetically engineered (GE) ingredients are being added to baby formula, and Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ), does not require the labelling of GE ingredients on baby and other infant formulas.

“We believe parents have the right to know the full ingredient details, especially if they are genetically engineered”, Ms.White said. “We urge the Minister to require formula labels to disclose such information.”



FSANZ approved another GE ingredient, in June 2024 for addition to baby formula, follow-on formula and formulated supplementary foods for young children. The approved GE protein is a synthetic protein, 2'-O-fucosyllactose (2'-FL), produced by microbial fermentation using genetically modified bacteria. This adds to the three already approved proteins and many unlabelled vitamins and soy ingredients that are also derived from GE processes. [2] [3] [4] [5]



The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) panel report noted in 2022 that there was no history of use for such a novel food. The EFSA assessment is far from comprehensive, but they have adopted much more of a precautionary approach than FSANZ. The EFSA considered that the acute toxicity studies were not pertinent to the assessment. They recommended that 2’-FL should not be used as a complement to breast feeding and only approved it for babies over 1 year. Their report found that human cell lines treated with the low dose 2’-FL protein had a statistically significant increase in chromosomal aberrations in the 24 hours exposure period. The follow-up results on animals showed some significant changes occurred to the blood parameters, limb weakness with diarrhoea and low food consumption leading to weight loss. [6] (EFSA, sec:3.10.1-5)



“Babies and young children who are being fed infant formulas that contain unlabelled GE derived ingredients, are being used as guinea pigs at the most vulnerable time of their lives,” said Claire Bleakley, President of GE Free New Zealand. “We believe that formula-fed babies face health risks and parents need to be made aware of these risks through proper labelling of the formula.”



