The Call for Competition in New Zealand's Fertiliser Market with Renowned Hamilton Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram Has Gained Farmer Support

Monday 12 August 2024, 3:17PM

By Media PA

20 views

Hamilton-based Soil Scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram

An anonymous Hamilton-based farmer has supported the call for more competition in the fertiliser industry from renowned Hamilton soil scientist Dr Gordon Rajendram.

"Improving soil biology with less environmental impact is a significant step forward. Improving productivity is one of the most important things any nation can do to help its people, so I think competition and new ways are great,” the farmer said.

“Furthermore, with increasing restrictions and tighter compliance standards being put on farmers, you are providing them with a choice and making it sustainable over the long term,” he said.

Dr Gordon Rajendram has been vocal about the critical need for increased competition in the New Zealand fertiliser market. According to Dr Rajendram, the current market dynamics stifle innovation and result in higher costs for farmers, ultimately impacting the agricultural sector's sustainability and productivity.

The farmer emphasised the intense pressure faced by those in the dairy sector, where compliance with stringent environmental standards is a constant challenge. "Being in dairy, I am aware of how much pressure farmers are under from all sorts of things, so innovation and alternative choices are great for this sector."

Dr Rajendram's research underscores the importance of soil biology in enhancing productivity while minimising environmental impact. "By focusing on improving soil health through innovative fertilisers, we can achieve higher yields with less environmental degradation," he explains.

"More competition in the fertiliser market would lead to lower prices and better products for farmers," Dr Rajendram asserts. "This is crucial not only for improving soil health but also for meeting the stringent environmental standards imposed on the farming community."

One of the key issues Dr Rajendram highlights is the limited number of players in the fertiliser industry, which leads to a lack of incentive for companies to innovate and offer environmentally friendly products. With New Zealand's farmers facing increasing pressures from both regulatory bodies and market forces, the need for cost-effective and sustainable fertiliser options has never been greater.

In conclusion, Dr Rajendram's call for more competition in the fertiliser market is not just about reducing costs; it's about fostering a culture of innovation that benefits both farmers and the environment. As New Zealand continues to strive for more sustainable farming practices, embracing competition and encouraging innovation in the fertiliser sector will be key to achieving these goals.

About Dr Gordon Rajendram:

Dr Gordon Rajendram is a distinguished soil scientist with extensive experience in the agricultural sector. His work focuses on improving soil health and sustainability practices in farming, making him a respected voice in the industry.

