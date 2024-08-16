Maximising Urea-Nitrogen Efficiency: How Profile Fertilisers Pahiatua Enhances Pasture Growth and Sustainability

Friday 16 August 2024, 12:44PM

By Media PA

25 views

When urea fertiliser is applied to pasture, it undergoes a series of chemical transformations vital for plant growth. Profile Fertilisers ensures these processes are managed efficiently to maximise yield and minimise environmental impact, offering advanced solutions backed by the latest agricultural research.

Urea, a concentrated form of nitrogen (typically 46% nitrogen by weight), is initially broken down by the enzyme urease, naturally present in soil. This hydrolysis process converts urea into ammonium (NH4+), a form of nitrogen, which is then converted to nitrate (NO3-) which the plant can then uptake. The reaction's speed is influenced by soil temperature, moisture, and pH levels. Profile Fertilisers provides expert advice on optimal application timing, helping prevent nitrogen loss and improve nutrient uptake by plants.

Once ammonium is formed, it can either be absorbed directly by plants which is a small proportion compared to most of the applied nitrogen which undergoes nitrification, where soil bacteria convert it into nitrate (NO3-), which is the most plant-usable nitrogen form. Nitrate is highly mobile, prone to leaching. Research shows that the nitrogen applied, that only 1% of this nitrate is directly leached, and most of the leaching is due to nitrate from the urinary nitrogen excreted by animals. Applied urea can also be lost into the atmosphere as a gaseous nitrogen forms like nitrous oxide (N2O), a potent greenhouse gas. Research shows up to 50% of applied nitrogen can be lost if not properly managed. Profile Fertilisers’ products are designed to optimise nitrogen use efficiency, reducing losses and ensuring more nitrogen is available for plants.

Urea efficiency can be enhanced through strategic application, such as applying it before rainfall to incorporate fertiliser into the soil. This practice reduces nitrogen loss through volatilisation, where nitrogen escapes as ammonia gas. Profile Fertilisers offers tailored solutions and guidance to ensure your pasture receives the right nitrogen at the right time, maximising growth and minimising environmental impact.

In summary, urea is an effective nitrogen source for pastures, but its efficiency depends on careful management. Profile Fertilisers provides the expertise, products, and support to optimise nitrogen application, ensuring sustainable and productive pasture management.

