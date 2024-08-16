An Enchanting Retreat: My Serene Escape to Bethells Beach Cottages

Friday 16 August 2024, 2:59PM

By Media PA

32 views

By Fiona Stephen, Senior Content Creator, Media PA

When I arrived at Bethells Beach Cottages, I immediately felt the weight of the world lift off my shoulders as I took in the wide-open view of the mighty west coast. The drive to the cottages was an experience in itself, winding through roads bordered by lush forests and offering stunning views of the valley below, gradually leading up to the breathtaking beach region. As we arrived, we were greeted by the wonderful Trude and John, hosts of Bethells Beach Cottages. Trude gave us a tour of the accommodation and insider insights into the area.

Te Koinga Cottage was a warm, cosy haven, with the comforting aroma of wood filling the air, creating a magical escape from the everyday hustle. One of the most tranquil moments was sitting by the fire with a glass of wine, the crackling flames and rich wood scent providing pure relaxation. The cottage's character shone through in every detail, from the charming stained glass to the terracotta-tiled floor, creating a rustic yet luxurious feel. The double bi-folding doors leading to the deck were perfect for enjoying the fresh Tasman sea air, and the eco-friendly initiatives like recycling and composting made me appreciate the minimal impact of my stay.

Bethells Beach itself is a place of wonder, with its dramatic cliff faces and unique rock formations, including headlands at both ends of the beach that resemble a man’s head. These natural wonders stand tall and proud, framing the beach and adding a sense of awe to every visit. The beach was alive with the sounds of birds and the laughter of people enjoying the natural beauty of the area, with the waves gently crashing against the shore. Breathing in the calming and wellness of the Tasman sea salt air was a refreshing and rejuvenating experience.

The Scandinavian hot tub, shared with other guests, was a delightful way to unwind, and the wood-fired BBQ adds an extra layer of rustic charm to our meals. A gas-fired BBQ was also available, offering convenience and choice. For those seeking even more adventure, summer swimming at nearby Lake Wainamu, O’Neills Beach, and Bethells Beach provided refreshing escapes.

In the morning, I awoke to the chorus of birds singing outside the cottage, a gentle reminder of the untouched beauty surrounding me. In the afternoon, we ventured into Swanson for lunch, and the experience did not disappoint. The drive was scenic and enjoyable, and the food was top quality—a delightful mix of flavours that added to the overall sense of relaxation and enjoyment.

Weekday stays here will be perfect for quiet reflection, allowing one to disconnect and truly recharge in paradise. Every detail about this beautiful location was thoughtfully considered, making my time at Bethells Beach Cottages not just a getaway, but a truly memorable experience.

Location:

30 minutes from Westgate

22mins from Café Redwoods

2mins Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Club/Bethells Beach



Style: Boutique and artistic, rustic charm with characterful touches

Perfect for: Peaceful retreat and escape from the busy city. Ideal for unwinding and reconnecting with nature. Weekday stays will be perfect for reflection and create a clear headspace for working.

First Impressions: As soon as you arrive at Bethells Beach Cottages, the view takes your breath away. The exterior of the cottages each have their own unique character, with coloured wood panels and stained glass features. The blend of natural beauty outside and artistic details made a strong first impression, promising a stay that would be both serene and memorable. And Trude and John as hosts made me feel very welcome and have good knowledge of the area, taking all the guesswork out of what to do during the stay.

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz