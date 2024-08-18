Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 18 August 2024, 10:35AM

By Media PA

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady through the week as the world markets settled down following the hiccup the previous week. Brent Crude eased again and is around $US74.97/barrel so fuel prices should ease!!.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. You can’t even eat it!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady across all categories. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners but it has not yet been converted into increases in the schedules.

Dairy Prices The next g/DT auction is on 20th August. It will give a good indication of the likely payout for the 2024/25 dairy season. The August and September auctions usually have high volumes of spring produced commodities on offer!!

Planning for the 2025/26 season is underway – sounds strange!!. Recording heat cycles and identifying cropping paddocks for the summer take placed now and they will be important determining factors for the 2025/26 season!! The long-term planning and the gamble on what the weather and the economy might be like is what puts farming in a special category.