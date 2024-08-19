Top 5 Must-Do Experiences with Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Monday 19 August 2024, 12:19PM

The Cook Islands, with their pristine beaches and vibrant culture, offer endless possibilities for an unforgettable holiday. When you stay with Pacific Resort Hotel Group, you’re not just booking a room—you’re immersing yourself in a curated experience. Here are the top five things to do across their luxury properties.

1. Explore the Lagoon at Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Aitutaki’s stunning lagoon is one of the world’s most beautiful, and there’s no better way to experience it than with a stay at Pacific Resort Aitutaki. Spend your days snorkelling among the colourful coral reefs, visit the coral nursery or simply relax on the soft sands with the gentle waves lapping at your feet. For a truly indulgent experience, unwind with a soothing massage at Tiare Spa, accompanied by the calming sound of the ocean.

2. Family Fun at Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Pacific Resort Rarotonga is the perfect destination for families. Located on famous Muri Beach, the resort offers a wide range of water activities, including kayaking and paddleboarding. Children six and above can make new friends at the Pacific Kids’ Club while parents can enjoy some time to relax and unwind.

3. Indulge in Luxury at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

For those seeking privacy and luxury, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa provides a bespoke experience with their private, self-contained villas, offering the perfect retreat. At Te Manava Spa, indulge in traditional Polynesian treatments with natural Cook Islands products or unwind with international massage techniques. These skilled therapists provide a range of services in a serene water garden setting. For the ultimate relaxation, combine a facial and massage with one of their exclusive spa packages.

4. Romantic Escape at Little Polynesian Resort

Little Polynesian Resort offers an intimate, adults-only retreat on the southern coast of Rarotonga. Spend your days lounging in your beachfront bungalow, taking a dip in the infinity pool, or enjoying a romantic dinner under the stars. The resort’s restaurant offers a blend of local and contemporary cuisine, perfect for a special evening with your loved one.

5. Cultural Immersion Across All Resorts

No visit to the Cook Islands would be complete without experiencing its rich culture. At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, you can explore a variety of cultural experiences. Learn to weave, delve into the history of the islands, or participate in local traditions like Ei Katu making (flower crown). These experiences provide a deeper connection to the islands and create lasting memories.

With Pacific Resort Hotel Group, your Cook Islands adventure is more than just a holiday—it’s a journey into paradise.

Click here for the full itinerary: https://www.pacificresort.com/planner/

