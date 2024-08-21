Sharper Edge Decorating: Expert Interior and Exterior Painting, Plastering, and Spray-Painting Services in the Waikato

Wednesday 21 August 2024, 3:04PM

By Media PA

33 views

NZ Business Connect is excited to introduce our newest member, Shaper Edge Decorating, led by business owner Luke Galloway, a seasoned professional with 16 years of experience in the painting and decorating industry across England and New Zealand. Sharper Edge Decorating officially launched in March 2024, bringing top-notch interior and exterior painting, interior plastering, and spray-painting services to the Waikato region.

Luke’s expertise lies in delivering high-quality finishes through premium products and proven techniques. Whether it’s a fresh coat of paint for a home, a comprehensive refurbishment for a real estate agent, or a specialised project for a residential developer, Sharper Edge Decorating ensures every project is completed with precision and care. By staying up-to-date with the latest products and methods, Luke provides clients with knowledgeable advice, ensuring their vision is brought to life with the best materials available.

Serving a diverse clientele that includes homeowners, builders, real estate agents, residential developers, and business owners, Sharper Edge Decorating stands out for its personalised service. Luke works directly with clients, building strong relationships that result in exceptional project outcomes. This direct approach, combined with a commitment to excellence, honesty, respect, and trust, differentiates Sharper Edge Decorating.

As a business that values quality and client satisfaction above all, Sharper Edge Decorating is a valuable addition to NZ Business Connect. Looking ahead, Luke aims to grow a dedicated team while continuing to uphold the high standards that have made Sharper Edge Decorating a trusted name in the Waikato area. For those seeking reliable and expert painting and plastering services, Sharper Edge Decorating is your go-to for your next project.

Contact Luke at Sharper Edge Decorating

027 428 2864

www.sharperedge.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz