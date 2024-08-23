Tenancy Tribunal Case on Compensation Orders

Friday 23 August 2024, 12:28PM

By News Online

23 views

A recent case in the Tenancy Tribunal highlights the responsibilities of property managers when landlords are overseas for extended periods. The adjudicator ruled that both the landlord and their property manager were liable for compensation due to a breach of the Residential Tenancies Act. The Act requires landlords to appoint property managers for stays of over 21 days, and the manager assumes the landlord's rights and obligations.

