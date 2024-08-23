The Impact of Soil Compaction on Greenhouse Gases: Agraforum New Zealand's Sustainable Approach

Friday 23 August 2024, 1:09PM

By Media PA

Soil compaction is a critical issue in agriculture, and its impact on greenhouse gas emissions, particularly nitrous oxide (N₂O), is a growing concern. Agraforum New Zealand recognises the importance of addressing soil compaction not just for environmental reasons, but for its substantial benefits to farmers' bottom lines. Compacted soils reduce pore space, creating anaerobic conditions that favour the production of N₂O, a greenhouse gas nearly 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

A study by Sitaula et al. (2000) found that N₂O emissions could be four times higher in compacted soils compared to non-compacted soils. This increase is primarily due to restricted oxygen flow in the soil, which accelerates the denitrification process—a key contributor to N₂O production.

Another interesting finding from Ball et al. (2013) is that soil compaction can reduce the diversity of soil microbial communities. This reduction in microbial diversity can further exacerbate the imbalance in soil nutrient cycling, leading to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

In New Zealand, particularly in dairy-intensive regions like Canterbury, soil compaction is a major challenge. According to DairyNZ, the compaction of soils not only exacerbates greenhouse gas emissions but also leads to increased nitrogen leaching, negatively impacting water quality. New Zealand leads the world with the lowest carbon emissions for dairy farming.

Addressing soil compaction also leads to lower input costs for farmers. Improved soil structure enhances nutrient uptake, reducing the need for nitrogen fertiliser while maintaining or boosting crop growth. Healthier soils also support better plant growth, decreasing the reliance on bought-in feed and improving animal health, which further lowers veterinary and feed expenses.

Graph 3: Shows the accumulated grass growth across all four farms over the trial period. The Agraforum New Zealand treated farms clearly grew significantly more pasture compared to the Untreated farms.

(See image above)

Dr Gordon Rajendram, a leading soil scientist, strongly endorses Agraforum New Zealand’s program. "By improving soil structure and addressing compaction, farmers can significantly reduce nitrogen leaching and lower the need for fertilisers," Dr Rajendram explains.

Agraforum New Zealand’s solutions are designed to tackle these challenges head-on, offering farmers a practical way to improve their environmental footprint and save money. By adopting these practices, farmers can lower their costs, improve yields, and reduce the negative impacts of nitrogen leaching and greenhouse gas emissions on New Zealand's ecosystems.

