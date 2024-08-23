What is SEO?

Friday 23 August 2024, 3:45PM

By News Online

SEO – what is it? Seriously, what does it actually mean? We assume everyone knows these days but, in thinking about how to write this blog post, it's actually a hard thing to nail down. So our challenge for today. We define and explain SEO in such a way that your grandmother would understand.

Tough? Yes. Possible? Who knows but let's give it a shot...

Define "SEO"

SEO is an acronym for Search Engine Optimisation.

But that's a mouthful already.

Let's break that down a little more starting with the Search Engine part.

What is a Search Engine?

A search engine (Link to technical explanation) is a way of navigating this thing we know as the Internet. The internet is too big to fit into your Windows folder structure. It's too complex, too dynamic to fit into an index, digital or physical.

And so people have found through much trial and error, a good search engine will get us where we want to go. And the best search engine for the past couple decades has undoubtedly been Google.

Here in New Zealand, it has over 90% market share.

Globally, Google receives approximately 8.5 BILLION visits every day. That's a lot of people looking for something. They are responsible for referring over 60% of website traffic, and that is a lot of attention that many companies will want. Since the 90s, Google has been the most powerful game in town.

What about the Optimisation part of Search Engine Optimisation?

So, if something is such a huge driver of attention and visits. It makes sense that if you want a slice of that, you're going to try and figure out how. Can we optimise our website in such a way that would get some of these visits?

And thus a new industry was born. SEO - Search Engine Optimisation.

Optimising your website for a search engine rather than for people. It was a new and dramatic concept. Optimisation at its core focuses on three things:

Ensuring your website is well built

Ensuring your content is unique and understandable

Ensuring you are authoritative enough to show up for relevant searches

Do these three things well. And then, whenever anyone searches for something relevant to your business, BAM, there you are. Ready to be clicked on in the search results.

Today, for most of the bigger brands and websites, Google will send them the majority of their traffic. So it absolutely pays to ensure that Google knows your website exists and what it's about.

Ok, search engines, big deal for getting people to see your website. But how is that done? What does optimisation mean? Let's talk a little about that next.

Basics of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Imagine you’ve just launched your website. It’s shiny, it’s sleek, and it’s full of awesome content. But, no one’s visiting....yet. Is SEO a good choice? I've written recently about whether or not SEO is the right channel for you, but very briefly...

You know there are lots of people searching for your type of services

Your brand is pretty well known

You can create content on a regular basic be it a blog, video or imagery

You've got some time to build up your brand

Well then, SEO makes sense for you. It has the largest long term return in terms of visitors. In fact, for many mature businesses, organic traffic (which is mostly driven by SEO) makes up about 50% or more of traffic to their website.

SEO is about ensuring that the authority that you have in the "real" world is reflected online, on your website and in your content. Getting a search engine to understand who you are, what you do, and why people would choose you is the core of SEO work.

Keyword Research

First, you need to figure out what words and phrases your potential visitors are typing into search engines. You can find out what keywords people are searching for, how many times a month they are searching and how competitive it is to rank.

For example, if you’re running a bakery, “best chocolate cake recipe” might be a keyword you want to rank for. You can see that there are 500 searches a month but competition for the keyword is also high.

On-Page Optimisation

Next, you give your website a makeover – but for search engines. This is where on-page optimization comes in. It’s like rearranging your furniture so your house looks great when guests come over. You tweak your titles, meta descriptions, headers, and content to make them irresistible to search engines. It’s all about making your site easy to read and navigate.

Off-Page Optimisation

But SEO isn’t just about what’s on your site. Off-page optimization is like building your social network. You need other reputable sites to vouch for you. This is where backlinks come in – links from other sites that point to yours. It’s like getting a recommendation from a trusted friend. The more high-quality backlinks you have, the more credible your site appears to search engines.

Technical SEO

Then there’s technical SEO – the behind-the-scenes magic. This is where you make sure your website’s foundation is solid. Think site speed, mobile-friendliness, and security. It’s like making sure your house has a sturdy foundation and good plumbing. If your site is slow or hard to navigate on a phone, visitors (and search engines) will quickly move on.

Content Creation

At the heart of SEO is content creation. This is where you shine. You create high-quality, valuable content that answers your audience’s questions and meets their needs. It’s not just about stuffing your pages with keywords. It’s about creating stuff people actually want to read and share. Great content gets you noticed and keeps visitors coming back for more.

User Experience (UX)

Last but not least, there’s user experience (UX). This is about rolling out the red carpet for your visitors. You want them to have a smooth, enjoyable experience on your site. That means easy navigation, clear calls to action, and a clear, consistent design.

The better the user experience, the more likely visitors will stick around, explore, and eventually convert.

SEO isn’t a one-and-done deal. It’s an ongoing process. Algorithms change, user behaviours shift, and your competition is always trying to one-up you.

But with a solid SEO strategy, you can keep your site on the radar and attract the right kind of attention. The key is to understand that results will take time but with a good strategy and consistent effort, it's absolutely possible.

Conclusion

SEO is a complex & technical activity. I think that's because we're optimising your website for a machine. But, with a clear understanding of what SEO is, what value it can bring, and a high-level grasp of the process, you can decide whether or not SEO is right for you.

So what do you think? Will grandma understand??



This article was first published on the Insight Online website: What is SEO?