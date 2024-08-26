Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Monday 26 August 2024, 8:46AM

By Media PA

53 views

Finance: The NZ dollar was steady through the week. Brent Crude is at a level that we should see some easing of fuel prices.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. You can’t even eat it!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are trending upwards. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners but it has not yet been converted into increases in the schedules. The lamb kill is expected to be down by 1 million lambs and the drop is quite rightly blamed on the growth in the tree planting and the chasing of the ETS.

Dairy Prices The g/DT lifted 5.5% which was a massive turn around. WMP is up 7.2% to $US3492/tn and SMP is up 4% to $US2636/tn. Cheddar was up 3.7%. It was an excellent result.