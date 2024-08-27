Maxwell Burns, Travel Agent at Champion Travel in Napier, Excels in the World of Travel

Tuesday 27 August 2024, 10:48AM

Champion Travels founder Maxwell Burns knows a thing or two about travel. In fact, you would be hard pressed to find a travel agent so dedicated to his profession.

Maxwell started selling travel in Perth in 1976 at API TRAVEL.

“By 1977, I had achieved an IATA Ticketing Qualification in Perth, without which you cannot sell travel as a travel consultant. By 1988, I had created my own business in Auckland”.

Before entering the travel sector however, Maxwell Burns was a journalist. He believes in excellence and integrity – doing the right thing by people. Always.

Maxwell attributes playing first-grade cricket in Australia to his success in the travel industry.

“Cricket is a real discipline. It teaches you to do things right, be competitive and never underestimate people”.

Champion Travel is a globally recognised IATA accredited travel agency, and also offers a unique travel referral franchise system through The Table Top Travellers Club.

Specialising in business travel both domestically and internationally, Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel is committed to providing a personalised world class service to clients around the world.

“My strength is creating airfares for clients that no one else can do. It is security for them. People spend a lot of money with me.

“My forte is as a business travel specialist. I pride myself in doing a lot behind the scenes for my clients”.

If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is how to be innovative and embrace technology and change.

“The world has become so ‘PC’ now. I embrace the digital technology availability – travel is the most perishable product in the world.

“People want choice. Everybody is unique, and it is my job to find out what people’s needs are”.

Maxwell Burns credits many of the values he has learnt along his journey to his father, especially client referrals.

“I learnt to get things right the first time, and it is only within the last few years that I have understood the importance of referrals.

“My role as a travel agent has become more essential. There is a definite need for face-to-face connections. My strongest trait is I will never walk away from a problem and take complete ownership in my role as a travel agent.

“I am accountable to IATA – if I do a great job, people will come back”.

A unique selling point is the “Book Now, Pay Later” incentive that Maxwell Burns from Champion Travels offers his clients.

“However, it is important to note that “Book Now, Pay Later” is not applicable on every airfare as some airfares have certain terms and conditions that apply”, says Maxwell.

So, what’s in it for you as a client looking at booking an airfare with Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel in Napier?

You are booking with a travel agent who has over forty-eight years of experience in the travel sector



You are guaranteed top-notch service every time



You are provided with up-to-date information



You can book a range of services from airfares, travel insurance, car rentals, through to accommodation and cruises.



You have the security of booking with a ‘bonded’ travel agent



You have a travel agent working with you every step of the way in your personal travel journey



What are you waiting for?

Book your next travel adventure with Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel in Napier and experience the difference that forty-eight years in the travel industry brings to your journey.

By Sharon Dean

Maxwell Burns

Champion Travel Limited NZ

20A Henderson Crescent

Napier

P: 021 022 02220

E: info@championtravel.co.nz

W: https://www.championtravel.co.nz/

