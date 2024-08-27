Exciting Events Including Zespri AIMS Games in Tauranga – Make the Most of Your Visit with a Meal at Great Spice Otumoetai!

Tuesday 27 August 2024, 11:09AM

Spring is here, and Tauranga is buzzing with an array of events perfect for locals and visitors alike. Why not make a day of it by combining these exciting outings with a delicious meal at Great Spice Otumoetai? Here are five upcoming events to add excitement to everyone’s calendar, including the highly anticipated AIMS Games.

Zespri AIMS Games (7th-13th September):

A highlight in Tauranga’s event calendar, the AIMS Games bring together thousands of young athletes from across the country to compete in various sports. From netball to swimming, this event showcases the talents of the next generation, fostering both competition and camaraderie. Spectators can enjoy the thrilling atmosphere and cheer on these young sports stars.

Bloom Sings 'The Adele & Amy Songbook' (8th September):

Head over to Totara St in Mount Maunganui for a soulful performance by Bloom. Covering the greatest hits of Adele and Amy Winehouse, Bloom's powerful voice and dynamic stage presence promise a memorable evening. The event runs from 4:30pm to 7:00pm, making it a perfect way to spend a Sunday evening.

Les Misérables (11th-28th September):

The iconic musical Les Misérables comes to life on stage at the Baycourt Addison Theatre in Tauranga. This production will take audiences on an emotional journey through revolutionary France with its powerful story and unforgettable songs. Don’t miss the chance to see this timeless classic, brought to life by Tauranga Musical Theatre.

Requiem by R. Schumann and Psalm 42 by F. Mendelssohn (14th September):

Classical music lovers can enjoy a special performance at St Peter's Anglican Church, Victoria Road, Mount Maunganui, on Saturday, 14th September at 7:30pm. Featuring the beautiful compositions of Robert Schumann’s Requiem and Felix Mendelssohn’s Psalm 42, this concert promises an evening of moving and uplifting music.

FluroFest 2024 (22nd September):

FluroFest 2024 will bring a burst of colour and excitement to Memorial Park, Tauranga, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. This vibrant festival features music, lights, and all things fluorescent. With live DJs, dance performances, and interactive art installations, FluroFest is the perfect event for those looking to enjoy a fun and colourful day out.

After enjoying these fantastic events, visitors and locals alike should stop by Great Spice Otumoetai for a delicious meal. Whether it's a quick bite before a show or a leisurely dinner after a day of festivities, Great Spice Otumoetai offers the perfect dining experience to complement any outing in Tauranga.

