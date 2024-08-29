NZ Business Connect Host Informative Meeting For Members With Michael Shaw From Dale Carnegie As Guest Speaker

Thursday 29 August 2024, 12:42PM

By Media PA

On August 28th, businesses in the Waikato region engaged in an informative presentation held at Robert Harris in Ruakura, Hamilton, hosted by NZ Business Connect.

Venue sponsor Robert Harris, Ruakura provided the perfect setting for members who were treated to an evening of knowledge and insight into the world of business training and the value it brings.

Business owners and entrepreneurs alike were presented with the latest strategic business training information and opportunities to help their businesses stay aligned with the current challenging economic climate.

Leading and unparalleled digital marketing agency, NZ Business Connect partnered with leading Hamilton-based digital marketing agency MediaPA to pioneer the event. MediaPA was able to utilise its supreme knowledge in the digital marketing sector to livestream the event on Facebook.

The August NZ Business Connect event engaged the audience with informative information around positive business training opportunities presented by guest speaker, Michael Shaw from Dale Carnegie. A role play between Tauranga Regional Manager, Ricki Cotter and guest speaker Michael Shaw, emphasised the importance of making strong customer connections.

The evening was highlighted by the generous sponsorship from Shammy and the team at Robert Harris Ruakura, and Media PA. The venue provided opportunities for attendees to engage in lengthy discussion around the importance of equipping your business with systems and strategies to put your business at the forefront of a customer’s mind.

In summary, the Business Training information evening hosted by NZ Business Connect was well received by those in attendance. Business owners gained more understanding about the importance of making business connections and the positive impact business training brings to set your business apart from competitors.

