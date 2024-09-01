Sunday 1 September 2024, 12:37PM

Agsafe Weekly Rural Report: Finance: The NZ dollar firmed over the week and has lifted over the last month when it fell below the 60 cent mark. Brent Crude is at $US78.78 and is at a level that should see some easing of fuel prices.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. Country Calendar last weekend showed a farmer composting the wool for fertiliser!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady with some slight upward movement. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners but it has not yet been converted into increases in the schedules.

Dairy Prices The improved outlook for milk sales has lifted the confidence in the rural sector. The mid-point of $8.50 is adequate, and careful planning is still required. The prices above are all up in US dollar terms but the NZ dollar has firmed since last reported.

The replacement calves should be identified and be receiving the best treatment possible as they are the future herd. Well grown calves create well grown cows. The staff should all understand the feeding and the drenching regime to ensure they all get the best start. When they are on pasture ensure they are shifted regularly.