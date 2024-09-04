Pacific Resort Hotel Group Celebrates Major Wins at World Travel Awards 2024

Wednesday 4 September 2024, 9:44AM

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG) is thrilled to announce that three of its prestigious properties have once again been recognised with top honours at the World Travel Awards 2024. The group’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality has been celebrated with the following awards:

Cook Islands’ Leading Boutique Hotel 2024: Little Polynesian

Cook Islands’ Leading Resort 2024: Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Cook Islands’ Leading Villa Resort 2024: Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

“Marcus Niszow, CEO of Pacific Resort Hotel Group, commented: ‘We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades at the World Travel Awards 2024. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences and is a testament to the relentless efforts of our team. We are grateful to our staff and loyal guests, whose support has been pivotal in achieving these significant milestones.’”

The World Travel Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of excellence in the travel and tourism industry, making these consistent victories particularly significant. Since 2018, Pacific Resort Aitutaki, Little Polynesian Resort, and Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa have each been recognised as winners in their respective categories year after year. This ongoing recognition sets PRHG apart as leaders in the industry, highlighting their unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of luxury and exceptional service.

PRHG look forward to celebrating this success with their community and continuing to set the standard for luxury accommodation in the region.

About Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Pacific Resort Hotel Group (PRHG), is the Cook Islands leading independent collection of luxury and boutique beachfront resorts. PRHG operate boutique resorts and hospitality facilities underpinned by a focus on local culture, the environment, and unique architectural and landscaping design providing discerning guests with an authentic South Pacific experience. PRHG successfully owns and operates four award-winning resorts under the Pacific Resort brand and has partnered with one further Cook Islands property under its Franchise Partner Hotel Program.



About Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Secluded Luxury… The island of Aitutaki, an atoll of lush tropical foliage and white sand beaches ringed by a stunningly beautiful lagoon of turquoise water. This is where you’ll find 5-star luxury resort, Pacific Resort Aitutaki, each morning greeted by a spectacular view of Aitutaki’s world famous lagoon, thanks to the absolute beachfront location of the resort’s 29 spacious and air-conditioned bungalows, villas and suites. The resort welcomes guests 12 and older and provides an intimate and romantic escape where the delights of island life are presented to you in luxurious surroundings; that illustrate exactly why Pacific Resort Aitutaki is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.



About Little Polynesian Resort

Inspiring Romance… Little Polynesian is one of the Cook Islands’ most intimate luxury boutique resorts. With just ten beachfront bungalows and four garden studios on a beautiful stretch of white sandy beach, Little Polynesian is committed to providing the ultimate Cook Islands experience through outstanding personalised service that surpasses all expectations.



About Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

The road less travelled… Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa has been designed just for you. This concept in luxury accommodation gives you the freedom to personalise your own leisure experience. Set on the beautiful white sand beach of Rarotonga’s stunning Muri lagoon, your private villa awaits. How you choose to tailor your villa experience is completely up to you.



About Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Authentic Boutique… Pacific Resort is Rarotonga’s leading full-service authentic boutique resort situated in an unrivaled location on the glorious white sands of Muri beach. This premium boutique resort offers a collection of 64, rooms, suites and villas with a perfect blend of modern comforts and traditional island hospitality.

