Kelly Spaans: Leading the Adventure at The Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs

Kelly Spaans is the heart and soul behind The Cardrona Horse Treks and 4x4 ATVs, where she blends her love for horses and outdoor adventures. From her start as a horse trekking guide to running her own business off the beaten track in Cardrona Valley, Kelly’s passion for the land shines through in everything she does.

1. If you could only choose one: horse trekking, quad biking, or riding ATVs, which would it be and why?

Ah that's easy - Horses hands down! They're my babies ;-) However we go much higher up the mountain on the quads & off-road buggies, therefore the views are even more impressive, so I often think "how nice it would be to be on a horse up here.." they're both very cool activities!

2. What inspired you to create your business? And why Cardrona?

I was already working full time as a horse trekking guide in the local area, so it was a natural progression as I was already very intimately connected with the land on the farm I now run my business on (riding my horse, running, mountain biking & quad biking for fun almost every day).

3. Do you have a story from your early life that hinted you might end up working with horses and outdoor activities?

My sister & I were very "horse-mad" as young girls, but we lived in the city so we were not allowed a pony of our own. Our parents bought us motorbikes instead, I guess hoping that would stop the pestering for horses & horse riding - the good thing is now I can ride both! Thanks Mum & Dad!

When I was about 15 my Aunty started up a horse trekking business on their farm in Waitarere Beach & I used to go up & help her out preparing the horses & being her "tail end charlie" on weekends & school holidays, now the tables have turned & she doesn't have horses anymore, so it's quite neat to take her out on my treks when she is visiting the area.

4. What are your hobbies outside of your business activities?

I'm a keen runner & mountain biker, I generally love being outdoors & keeping fit so doing what I do for a job suits me down to the ground! In the winter I try to dust my snowboard off & in the summer it's great to get out with my partner on our Harley Davidsons - if I can manage to ride a horse as well as my snowboard/ Harley in the same day that's a pretty wicked feeling ;-)

5. What is the most unique feedback you have ever had?

There have been many occasions whether verbally or online I have received accolades to the effect of; "This was the honestly best ride I have ever done", & frequently "This was hands down the highlight of our Queenstown/Wanaka holiday" It is very touching to hear such positive feedback & I love that my clients expectations are often exceeded.

6. If you were to add a completely new, somewhat unconventional activity to Cardrona, what would it be?

Hmmm I've ridden Camels & Elephants in other countries... Not sure they would like Cardrona very much though haha

7. How do you hope your work impacts your clients and the community?

As I mentioned above, I hope that my clients expectations are exceeded & that those that were perhaps new to the activity or worried/ nervous can come away with a sense of accomplishment. We have a lovely community here in Cardrona Valley where we all look out for each other & support the local businesses so I feel privileged to be a part of that & make sure my neighbours come & experience what I have to offer.

8. What legacy do you wish to create through your business?

Cherishing & respect of this special land & its history that we are so privileged to be able to enjoy

9. What are some important lessons you've learned about life and business throughout your journey?

Where do I start? I had never owned a business before this one, in fact I had never really properly owned horses of my own! & I continue to learn from them - they are amazing creatures! I say to my new staff as I am training them "learn from my mistakes" as I made many in the early years! It's a pretty well-oiled machine now though.

10. Did you ever imagine the bra fence would be as popular as it is?

Haha nobody did! As I'm typing this I can see many vehicles parked beside it & people taking photos & making cash donations which I bank for NZBCF, plus I can see emails coming through with donations coming via the QR code to the "Bradrona" fundraising page almost $170,000 so far & counting! I've been interviewed by various media sources more times than I can remember now & pleased to be able to assist with supporting such a worthy cause.

