Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Saturday 7 September 2024

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady over the week. We are receiving information of lowering interest rates which is good news!! Brent Crude is at $US80/barrel and is at a level that should see some easing of fuel prices.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners but it has not yet been converted into increases in the schedules. Australians eat 3-times more lamb meat than New Zealanders.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT slipped 0.4% which will not have any effect on payout. SMP was up 4.5% and WMP fell 2.5% to $US3396. Chedder lifted 0.9% and butter fell 0.9%. The new payout schedule changes the season cash flow for the better.