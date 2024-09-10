Join the Conversation: Share Your Experience with Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Tuesday 10 September 2024, 2:52PM

By Media PA

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, every guest’s experience is at the heart of everything we do. From the pristine beaches of Aitutaki to the serene elegance of vibrant yet relaxing resorts and villas, we are committed to crafting unforgettable moments. Now, guests are invited to share those moments with the world through Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s social media channels.

Our guests are the group’s greatest ambassadors, and their stories add to the rich tapestry of experiences at each resort. Whether it’s enjoying a cocktail at Pacific Resort Aitutaki, indulging in a romantic sunset dinner at Little Polynesian, relaxing on a lounger overlooking Muri lagoon at Pacific Resort Rarotonga, or unwinding in a private pool in a villa at Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa, these special moments are what make each stay unique. Pacific Resort Hotel Group invites guests to share their experiences, showcasing the beauty of the Cook Islands through their eyes.

Join the Online Community

Each destination within Pacific Resort Hotel Group features its own Facebook and Instagram accounts, allowing guests to connect directly and immerse themselves in the unique charm of their chosen resort. By following these accounts, guests can stay connected with a vibrant online community, see the latest news, enjoy stunning imagery, and keep up with updates specific to each property. More importantly, these platforms offer a space for guests to share their stories.

We’d love to hear from you! Connect with us and share your story to inspire others and celebrate the beauty of the Cook Islands through your unique experiences.

Instagram:

@pacificresort (Pacific Resort Hotel Group)

@pacificrarotonga (Pacific Resort Rarotonga)

@pacificaitutaki (Pacific Resort Aitutaki)

@littlepolynesian (Little Polynesian Resort)

@temanava (Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa)

Facebook:

Pacific Resort Rarotonga

Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Pacific Resort Aitutaki

Little Polynesian Resort

Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa

YouTube:

Pacific Resort YouTube Channel

Guest Feedback is Valued

At Pacific Resort Hotel Group, we deeply value guest feedback and encourage reviews. We believe every guest’s story is a part of the rich and vibrant culture of the Cook Islands. By sharing your experiences, you contribute to a global community of travellers who have discovered the magic of our Pacific Resort properties. Whether you’re reminiscing about a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a tranquil retreat, your stories help inspire others to explore the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of the Cook Islands.

Pacific Resort Aitutaki Trip Advisor

Pacific Resort Raorotonga Trip Advisor

Te Manava Villas and Spa Trip Advisor

