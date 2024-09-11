NZ Business Connect introduces Steve from Business Web Solutions: Driving Business Growth with Online Automation and CRM Integration

Wednesday 11 September 2024, 3:26PM

By Media PA

41 views

We’re excited to welcome Steve, the founder of Business Web Solutions (Bizweb), as a new member of NZ Business Connect’s network. With over 18 years of experience in online marketing and sales automation, Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for helping businesses grow through smart digital marketing solutions.

While working as a Sales Manager in Australia, Steve started Bizweb as a side venture in 2011, which grew into a full scale business. He has since relocated to New Zealand and continues to deliver exceptional results in website design, lead generation, and comprehensive CRM system integration. Bizweb specializes in transforming underperforming websites into highly effective lead generation platforms, enabling businesses to scale efficiently without increasing headcount.

At the core of Steve’s approach is the belief that businesses can leverage online automation to streamline operations and significantly enhance customer engagement. His expertise lies in implementing systems like AI chatbots, marketing automation, and SEO, which collectively drive customer acquisition and retention while empowering teams to focus on higher-value tasks.

Steve is supported by a highly skilled team. Clyde, a seasoned web developer, is known for his mastery of web technologies and software integrations, ensuring seamless functionality for clients’ online platforms. Karl, a graphic design expert, brings creative excellence to every project, elevating visual branding and user experience. Together, this dedicated team delivers comprehensive digital solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

The successful work of the team at Bizweb is exemplified by projects such as growing an Auckland Tiny Home company by generating over 11,000 qualified leads in just 18 months and driving a shipping container shelter company’s revenue from zero to $750,000 within seven months through online automation and strategic web technologies.

Whether your business is focused on B2B lead generation, B2C sales growth, or optimizing your current CRM system, Steve and his team at Bizweb are equipped to support your success. We are confident Steve will bring tremendous value to our network, and we look forward to the collaborative opportunities ahead.

Contact Bizweb

021 794 868

bizweb.nz

Contact Media PA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

mediapa.co.nz