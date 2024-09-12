Agraforum New Zealand: Tackling Soil Compaction for Dairy Farmers with Proven Solutions

Thursday 12 September 2024, 5:43PM

By Media PA

33 views

Canterbury, New Zealand — Soil compaction has long been a significant issue for farmers, especially following severe pugging events and intensive cropping practices that compress the soil and reduce productivity. Agraforum New Zealand, a leader in soil health innovation, has developed solutions to help farmers tackle this ongoing challenge. Compacted soils suffer from reduced hydraulic conductivity, poor air permeability, and increased resistance to root growth, all of which impair crop and pasture performance and reduce plant resilience.

Research highlights the impact of pugging on pasture yields: “On a Te Kowhai soil at the DairyNZ No. 2, Ruakura Research Centre dairy farm near Hamilton, a single severe pugging event by dairy cows reduced ryegrass DM yield by 37% and clover DM yield by 52% over the following 12 months” (Menneer et al., 2005). Similarly, intensive cropping can lead to soil compaction, with heavy machinery and repeated cultivation compacting the soil, restricting root development, and reducing water infiltration.

Dr Gordon Rajendram, a leading soil scientist, explains that soil compaction from both livestock and cropping practices continues to be a major concern for farm productivity. "Compacted soils limit water infiltration, root growth, and nutrient availability," he says, pointing out the long-lasting effects that require targeted management.

In addition to mechanical solutions like aeration, Dr Gordon Rajendram emphasises the importance of chemical interventions. "Introducing calcium-based products is vital for restoring soil structure and improving porosity, allowing roots to penetrate deeper and access essential nutrients," he notes.

Farmers can also improve soil health by incorporating organic amendments and enhancing biological activity to break up compacted layers. These methods, combined with careful grazing and cropping management, can help restore soil structure, improve water retention, and promote stronger plant growth.

Agraforum New Zealand remains committed to providing sustainable, science-driven solutions to help farmers address soil compaction, ensuring long-term productivity and resilient pastures for future generations.

Contact Agraforum New Zealand

Mobile: 0274 485 159

Email: allan@Agraforum.co.nz

www.Agraforum.co.nz

About Agraforum New Zealand

Agraforum New Zealand has been a trusted partner to the farming community for years, helping farmers reduce the environmental impacts of their operations while boosting productivity. Their approach is in-depth, considering the unique soil conditions of each farm and providing tailored solutions that address both immediate problems, such as compaction, and long-term soil sustainability.

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

P: 0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz

References:

Crush, J.R., & Thom, E.R. Review: The effects of soil compaction on root penetration, pasture growth and persistence. AgResearch, Ruakura Research Centre, Private Bag 3123, Hamilton; DairyNZ, Private Bag 3221, Hamilton. Email: jim.crush@agresearch.co.nz.