NZ Business Connect Welcomes Harmony Harding: A Fresh Perspective in the Painting Industry

Wednesday 18 September 2024, 11:41AM

By Media PA

49 views

Harmony Harding’s journey into the painting business is a story of passion, resilience, and significant milestones. After losing her job and apprenticeship due to the recession back in October 2023, this led her to pursue sole tradership and start her own business. This drive led her to establish Harmony Painting Services, which officially launched in June 2024, following initial groundwork that began in October 2023.

Harmony Painting Services offers a diverse range of services, including residential painting, commercial projects, repainting, and new builds. The business currently employs the traditional cut and roll method, with plans to introduce spray painting and cabinetry spraying in the near future. Harmony's target markets include homeowners, real estate developers, commercial property managers, retirement homes, and property renovation companies.

Over the past year, Harmony has achieved several notable milestones. Starting her self-employment journey at 24, she is approaching her first anniversary in business this October. Her social media presence has been growing steadily, and she is in the process of acquiring a shared office space. However, the most rewarding aspects of her journey have been the connections, friendships, and relationships she has built along the way.

Harmony’s core values—fairness, equality, honesty, trust, respect, integrity, and accountability—are central to her business philosophy. As a female in a traditionally male-dominated trade, she values fairness and equality, aiming to challenge underestimation and undervaluation in the industry. Her commitment to honesty, trust, and respect fosters strong relationships and customer loyalty, while a focus on customer satisfaction helps build a solid reputation.

What sets Harmony Painting Services apart is Harmony’s youthful perspective, her role as a female business owner, and her innovative approach to starting her business with limited experience. Her story is a testament to perseverance and passion, showing that success is attainable with dedication and hard work.

Contact Harmony Harding

Harmonypaintingservices@gmail.com

022 637 0204

Facebook

