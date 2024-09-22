Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Sunday 22 September 2024, 12:05PM

Finance: The NZ dollar remained steady over the week. We are receiving information of lower interest rates which is good news!! Brent Crude has dropped and is around $US75/barrel , there has been some relief at the pumps!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. The Country Calendar show last Sunday was interesting about the Napier Wool Co.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are steady. There is good demand for red meats from all our trading partners but it has not yet been converted into increases in the schedules. Lamb prices are still too low. See the rant below.

Dairy Prices. The g/DT lifted 0.8% supporting the current increases in farm gate prices. WMP +1.5% to $US3448, SMP +2.2% to $US2809. Cheddar lifted 2.9% and Mozzarella lifted 4.5%. Some “experts” had predicted a greater increase due to shipping requirements before Ramadan 2025.