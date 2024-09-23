Monday 23 September 2024, 1:39PM

For the ultimate horseback adventure, look no further than The Cardrona’s Top Beat—New Zealand’s highest guided horse trek. This exclusive ride offers plenty of fast-paced cantering and galloping on fun, forward-moving horses, perfect for experienced riders seeking a thrill off the beaten track.

Set in the rugged, mountainous terrain of the Cardrona Valley, Top Beat takes you high up into the hills for breathtaking views and an exhilarating ride. With steep climbs, sharp turns, and plenty of opportunities to let your horse stretch out in a full gallop, this is the fastest ride on offer at The Cardrona. As you navigate the remote bushy landscape, you'll stop at a hitching rail high up the mountain, giving you a chance to catch your breath and snap some stunning photos. This exclusive alpine equine experience is one you won’t want to miss.

The trek lasts around 2.5 hours, giving you plenty of time to soak in the views and enjoy the thrill of riding these spirited, well-trained horses. Top Beat is not for beginners or nervous riders—this ride demands confidence and a passion for speed.

The Top Beat trek requires a minimum of two riders to go ahead, but solo riders can request a private, one-on-one experience (terms and conditions apply).

Don’t just take our word for it—experienced riders visiting Queenstown and Wanaka have been raving about this ride:

“Absolutely wonderful morning riding with Kelly on a private “Top Beat” ride. Lou is a beautiful, forward moving horse who was a joy to ride. Stunning landscape, interesting terrain and a fast pace makes for an exhilarating ride. Kelly is a fabulous, welcoming leader with lots of local knowledge that she shares along the way. Can’t recommend this experience highly enough if you are a comfortable rider. Would rate it 6/5 if I could!”

For those craving an unforgettable adventure, Top Beat is the ride of a lifetime!

To book this incredible adventure, email Kelly at info@thecardrona.co.nz.

