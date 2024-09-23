Spring into Flavour at Great Spice Otumoetai – Your Local Indian Restaurant

Monday 23 September 2024, 2:09PM

As the days grow warmer, Great Spice Otumoetai, your local Indian restaurant, is ready to tantalise your taste buds with a selection of light and refreshing Indian dishes, perfect for spring. Whether you prefer a traditional curry or something a little different, there’s something for everyone on the menu.

For those looking for a lighter bite, the Tandoori Prawn Salad and Tandoori Chicken Salad offer a fresh twist on classic tandoori flavours. These salads combine succulent, marinated prawns or chicken with crisp greens, providing a perfect balance of smoky and refreshing. The Chicken Tikka and Garlic Tikka deliver the same tandoori magic, with perfectly grilled pieces of chicken, while the Great Platter allows you to enjoy a variety of these popular dishes in one.

Indian street food enthusiasts will enjoy the crispy, flavour-packed Samosa and Onion Bhaji, while the hearty Samosa Chaat takes things to the next level with its delicious medley of spices, sauces, and textures. For something a little different, try the Honey Cauliflower, a sweet and tangy twist, or the ever-popular Chicken Lollipop.

For those who prefer non-curry options, the menu includes Chicken and Vegetable Fried Rice and a variety of noodles, ensuring that every guest finds something they love at Great Spice Otumoetai.

To complement your meal, cool down with a refreshing homemade Mango Lassi or a zesty Shikanji, and don’t forget to add a side of Raita for a cooling accompaniment.

Can’t make it into the restaurant? No problem! Great Spice Otumoetai offers easy online ordering and convenient takeaway options. Enjoy your favourite dishes from the comfort of your home or office with just a few clicks. Whether you're planning a cosy night in or a spring picnic, our delicious meals can be picked up to go or delivered straight to your door.

This spring, embrace the season with fresh, vibrant flavours at Great Spice Otumoetai, where every dish is crafted to bring the taste of India to your table.

