Three charged following two year investigation into New Zealand's largest cocaine shipment

Tuesday 24 September 2024, 7:57AM

By New Zealand Police

TAURANGA

Three people have been arrested and charged following an investigation into the largest cocaine shipment to ever reach New Zealand shores.

It has been two years since the drugs were identified and seized at Tauranga port, and thanks to a joint investigation involving Police and Customs three people, all from Tamaki Makaurau were arrested last week.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, and a woman aged 41 are due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court Thursday 3 October on charges including importing cocaine, possessing cocaine for supply and participating in an organised crime group.

These arrests are the result of a joint operation between New Zealand Customs and Police, dubbed Operation Bask.

Op Bask was launched following the discovery of 725 kilograms of cocaine imported by boat into the Port of Tauranga on Friday 25 February 2022.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan of the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) says: “The vessel had travelled from Ecuador, via Panama, with a container of produce loaded with cocaine, in a method known as ‘piggybacking’.”

“Piggybacking involves controlled drugs being loaded into a container of legitimate product in an effort to avoid law enforcement,” Detective Inspector Gollan says.

However, in this case the cocaine was very quickly detected and seized by Customs, and an investigation was launched by Customs investigators and detectives from the National Organised Crime Group.

Today, the cocaine has an estimated street value of $253.75 million.

More than two years later it remains the largest cocaine shipment to ever arrive on New Zealand shores, and if not detected, would have caused a huge amount of harm to the community.

A breakthrough in the investigation was made recently, resulting in the three arrests.

They have also been charged with a further importation of 30kgs of cocaine that arrived into the Port of Tauranga on 31 December 2021, again from Balboa in Panama.

Customs’ Acting Investigations Manager, Nigel Barnes, says global intelligence networks and well-developed targeting methods are key to identifying and stopping this type of smuggling attempt.

“We Identified the South American shipment as a potential risk before it arrived in Tauranga and that turned out to be the case resulting in the record cocaine seizure that we made,” Mr Barnes says.

“This joint operation has also provided both Police and Customs with further intelligence and insights which are clearly still producing results.

“These arrests demonstrate the persistence and determination of NOCG detectives and Customs staff in disrupting the drug supply line.”

Detective Inspector Gollan say Police are committed to seeing less drugs on our streets and ultimately less money going to those who intimidate and cause violence within our communities.

“Police will continue to target those who supply drugs into our vulnerable communities, however we cannot do it alone.

“If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please update us online now or call 105.”

For assistance with drug and alcohol addiction there are several organisations available to assist, one of which is the Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797 or online at: Alcohol Drug Helpline

