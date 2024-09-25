New Zealanders' trust in key institutions declines

Wednesday 25 September 2024, 10:51AM

By Statistics New Zealand

Data from the 2023 General Social Survey (GSS) found that trust held by New Zealanders in institutions like the health system, education system, parliament, media, police, and courts has declined since 2021, according to wellbeing statistics released by Stats NZ today.



People in Aotearoa New Zealand remained satisfied with their lives as a whole in 2023, with an overall satisfaction rating of 7.6 out of 10, which is similar to the 7.7 rating in 2021.



“As a result of recent global events such as COVID-19, our society has faced a number of challenges. Institutional trust, trust in other people, sense of belonging, and a sense of safety are all important measures of people feeling part of society,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Sarah Drake said.



Some key measures of trust and social wellbeing have declined since 2021. These areas included trust in institutions, trust in most people in New Zealand, sense of belonging to New Zealand, and a sense of safety.