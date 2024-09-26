Consent granted for 172-hectare Bream Bay solar farm

Thursday 26 September 2024, 4:04AM

By Northland Regional Council

NORTHLAND

Independent hearings commissioners have granted an application by Meridian Energy Limited (MEL) to build a multi-million dollar 172-hectare solar farm across three sites at Marsden Pt, Ruakākā.

The company had applied to the Northland Regional Council for resource consents for earthworks, associated stormwater diversion and discharges and vegetation clearance for the farm. (Land use consent for the solar farm was granted by the Whangarei District Council in February this year.)

The application also proposed the creation, enhancement and restoration of 18.86ha of wetland across the three sites to offset the permanent removal of 17.06ha of wetlands.

The application was lodged in September last year and publicly notified in March, attracting 12 submissions; two in support and 10 opposed. It was heard by commissioners David Hill (Chair) and Sheila Taylor over two days in Whangarei last month. (Subs: August 05 and 06).

In their recently released decision granting the requested consents for 35 years, the commissioners said MEL had been looking for an opportunity to establish a solar farm in Northland to improve the resilience of both regional and national energy supply.

"This culminated in the purchase of three sites at Marsden Point, and the consenting and construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the northern-most site (corner Rama Road and SH15) as the first stage of the Ruakākā Energy Park."

Two hundred thousand solar panels would be installed to construct the 100-150MW farm which would produce 150-200GWh of electricity annually.

In their decision the commissioners said the national and regional electricity generation benefits were not disputed.

They found that "after having regard to the actual and potential effects on the environment of allowing the proposed activity, and taking into account the relevant statutory provisions, we find that consent for the proposed activities should be granted...".

"The adverse effects of the activity, when considered in the round and with the mitigation proposed and positive effects accounted for, will be minor."

The commissioners said the activity of the specified infrastructure was not contrary to the objectives and policies of the relevant plans.

"The proposed activity is broadly consistent with the provisions of the relevant statutory documents and, with the conditions imposed, will avoid, remedy or mitigate as required the adverse effects that might otherwise be created."

The commissioners’ decision is now subject to appeal for 15 working days.

The application and decision are available at: https://www.nrc.govt.nz/meridianenergy

