NZ-UAE Trade Agreement welcomed by export sector

Thursday 26 September 2024, 12:20PM

By Business NZ

New Zealand exporters will welcome the news of a new free trade agreement between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates signed today, says ExportNZ.

"The deal between the UAE and NZ looks to be a comprehensive agreement between our two countries, and the immediate tariff reductions will be warmly welcomed by NZ businesses exporting goods and services into the Gulf State," ExportNZ Executive Director, Josh Tan said.

"Once enforced, the FTA will eliminate 98 per cent of tariffs on NZ goods entering the UAE, streamline customs entry for goods, and will help to reduce other barriers to trade."

NZ’s current main exports to the UAE include dairy, meat, industrial products, horticultural products and tourism.

"The deal will also open up new opportunities in both in the UAE and further into the Middle East, as the UAE acts as an important hub in the region for travel, imports and exports, and business," Josh Tan said.

"We congratulate the negotiators on both sides for taking this agreement from launch to signature in four months - a record time."

