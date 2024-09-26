EV Charging Stations: A Growing Demand but Safety Concerns

Thursday 26 September 2024, 1:50PM

As electric vehicles become more popular, the demand for charging stations in bodies corporate is on the rise. However, recent incidents of EV fires have raised concerns about safety.

The article EV Charging Stations in Bodies Corporate discusses the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries in EVs and emphasizes the importance of proper battery care and maintenance. It also provides guidance for bodies corporate on how to ensure safety and mitigate risks when installing charging stations.

While the benefits of EV charging stations are undeniable, it's crucial for bodies corporate to carefully evaluate the factors involved before making a decision.