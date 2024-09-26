Unit Titles Amendment Act: Key Changes

Thursday 26 September 2024, 1:53PM

By News Online

The Unit Titles (Strengthening Body Corporate Governance and Other Matters) Amendment Act 2022 has introduced significant changes to New Zealand's unit title laws. Key updates include:

Enhanced Disclosure: New disclosures for off-the-plan units, including long-term maintenance plans and meeting minutes.

Electronic Voting: Introduction of electronic voting for body corporate meetings.

Proxy Voting: Clarification of proxy voting requirements and retention of voting records.

Information Retention: Bodies corporate must now retain specific documents for at least three years.

Long-Term Maintenance Planning: Larger bodies corporate must have a 30-year maintenance plan.

These changes aim to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability in unit title governance.

Read the full article here: Unit Titles Amendment Act 2024