Should Bodies Corporate Install EV Charging Facilities?

Thursday 26 September 2024, 1:56PM

By News Online

As electric vehicles become more popular, bodies corporate are facing the question of whether to invest in EV charging facilities. This article EV Charging Facilities in Body Corporate explores the key factors to consider, including:

Demand : Assessing the current and future demand for EV charging within the body corporate.

: Assessing the current and future demand for EV charging within the body corporate. Costs : Evaluating the installation and operating costs of charging facilities.

: Evaluating the installation and operating costs of charging facilities. Infrastructure: Determining if the building's electrical system can support charging stations.

Location : Choosing suitable locations for chargers, such as common areas or private car parks.

: Choosing suitable locations for chargers, such as common areas or private car parks. Payment : Deciding how to charge residents for using the charging facilities.

: Deciding how to charge residents for using the charging facilities. Safety: Addressing potential safety concerns and ensuring proper fire protection.

The article also discusses the importance of engaging an energy assessor and how developers can future-proof their buildings for EV charging. Ultimately, the decision to install EV charging facilities should be based on a careful consideration of these factors and the specific needs of the body corporate.