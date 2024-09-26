Are Tenants Allowed to Make Minor Changes to Rental Properties

Thursday 26 September 2024, 2:15PM

By News Online

27 views

A change in the law grants tenants the right to make minor modifications to their rental properties. This includes installing window coverings, childproofing, and making accessibility adjustments. While tenants need to obtain written permission from their landlords, landlords are no longer allowed to unreasonably refuse these requests.

Key Points:

Permitted Changes: Window coverings, childproofing, accessibility modifications

Window coverings, childproofing, accessibility modifications Landlord's Obligations: Must respond to requests within 21 days and cannot unreasonably refuse

Must respond to requests within 21 days and cannot unreasonably refuse Tenant's Responsibilities: Pays installation costs, removes modifications at end of tenancy

Pays installation costs, removes modifications at end of tenancy Landlord's Conditions: Can impose reasonable conditions for changes

Can impose reasonable conditions for changes Unacceptable Changes: Those causing irreversible damage

Those causing irreversible damage Landlord Refusal: Can result in fines

This law aims to provide tenants with more flexibility and control over their rental spaces, making them feel more at home. Read the full article: Are Minor Changes Allowed in Rental Properties?