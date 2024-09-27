Little Engines, Big Futures: NZ's Mini MotoX Stars

Friday 27 September 2024, 1:47PM

By Taranaki Motorcycle Club

NEW PLYMOUTH

Don’t let the size of these young racers fool you – their passion and determination are boundless. The 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals, hosted by the Taranaki Motocross Club and proudly sponsored by Interdrill Ltd, will take place at the Barrett Road Motorcycle Club in New Plymouth next weekend - Friday, 5 October and Saturday, 6 October, during the school holidays.



Riders, aged between 4 and 11 years old, will navigate the challenging course on bikes with engine capacities ranging from 50cc to 149cc. With over 160 entries already confirmed and a crowd of more than 800 expected over the two-day event, Taranaki Motorcycle Club President, Hamish Logan, highlights the significance of hosting such an event in the region.



“The event is shaping up to be a big one, and what a fantastic opportunity to showcase Taranaki.



It sheds a positive light on mini motocross and shows what these kids can achieve at a grassroots level. The committee has put in a lot of time and we’re excited to see it come to fruition and witness what these young riders can do."



The competition will not only test their skills but also nurture future stars of the sport. There is plenty of rising talent to keep your eye out for, with both local and nationwide talent being showcased.



Many top-tier senior motocross riders can trace their careers back to mini motocross, with the Mini Nationals often being the start of a journey toward national and even international success. For some, pathways to international competition may begin right here in New Plymouth.

