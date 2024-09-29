Snorkeller located deceased, Kaikōura

Sunday 29 September 2024, 11:27AM

By New Zealand Police

22 views

KAIKOURA

A missing snorkeler has been found deceased by rescue crews at Kaikōura.

Police were alerted at around 4.50pm yesterday afternoon when the man was about 30 minutes overdue.

Sadly, a body was located in the water about 6pm.

Support is being provided to the man’s whānau at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank those involved in the search for the person, including Coastguard Kaikōura volunteers.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.