Simultaneous Chess Exhibition by Two-Time Former New Zealand Chess Champion to be Held in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH

The two-time former New Zealand Chess Champion, Martin Dreyer, will be playing a simultaneous chess exhibition against up to 20 of the top players from the local New Plymouth Chess Club on Tuesday 1 October. If you’ve seen Queen’s Gambit, then you may recall watching in awe as the young chess prodigy played 10 games at once. Well, this will be the same scenario, as Martin will be playing up to 20 games against the local club players at the same time.



“This is the first time we’ve had an event like this in the 20 years or so since I’ve been with the Club,” according to President of the New Plymouth Chess Club, John Ansell. “Some of our top senior players, including a few promising youngsters, will be attempting their best to beat him.”



The New Plymouth club members will have their work cut out for them. Not only is Martin a two-time former New Zealand Chess Champion, but he is a FIDE Master, was on three NZ Chess Olympiad teams (the chess Olympics), and is still one of the top players in the country.



Martin Dreyer is coming to New Plymouth at the invitation of the local club and also to promote the Middle Game Chess Foundation of which he is a Trustee. The MGCF promotes, encourages, and funds chess throughout New Zealand, including some support for the NZ Chess Olympiad Teams. The MGCF gladly accepts donations to help carry on its work and players competing against Martin will be making donations to the MGCF for his generous offer to put on the exhibition.



The simultaneous exhibition will be taking place at the Vogeltown Bowling Club on Tuesday 1 October. Players will arrive between 7:00 and 7:25 with a start time for the games scheduled for 7:30 and an anticipated finish time of 9:30. The exhibition is not open to the public, but club members can come watch for a small donation to the MGCF.



The New Plymouth Chess Club meets at 11 Gilbert Street (Model Railway club rooms) on Tuesday evenings for club members from 630 – 730 for juniors and 730 – 930 for seniors.

