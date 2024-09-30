Discover the Pacific with Hawkes Bay Travel Agency Champion Travel and Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Embark on a dream island getaway with Champion Travel, your gateway to the luxurious properties of Pacific Resort Hotel Group in the beautiful Cook Islands. Whether you're planning a romantic retreat, a family holiday, or a solo escape, Pacific Resort Hotel Group offers the perfect setting to suit your travel needs.

Experience the untouched beauty of Pacific Resort Aitutaki, where white sandy beaches meet vibrant blue lagoons. This award-winning luxury resort offers beachfront bungalows and villas, providing you with front-row access to the stunning natural surroundings. Relax in style while indulging in world-class dining and rejuvenating spa treatments.

For a cultural immersion, head to Pacific Resort Rarotonga, located on the main island. With its unique blend of Polynesian charm and modern amenities, this boutique beachfront resort offers easy access to local markets, traditional performances, and adventure activities. Perfect for families or those looking to explore the local culture while staying in comfort.

If privacy and tranquillity are what you seek, Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa offers self-contained beachfront villas, providing the ultimate blend of independence and indulgence. With your private pool and optional in-villa spa services, you’ll experience the beauty of Rarotonga in an intimate, luxurious setting.

For a romantic escape, Little Polynesian Resort, an adults-only retreat on Rarotonga’s southern coast, offers stunning beachfront and garden studios, ideal for couples wanting to experience a more intimate island getaway.

Champion Travel partners with Pacific Resort Hotel Group to offer exclusive deals and tailored experiences, ensuring your time in the Cook Islands is unforgettable. Whether you’re chasing adventure or seeking relaxation, these stunning resorts will provide the perfect backdrop for your next holiday.

Let Champion Travel help you discover your slice of paradise with Pacific Resort Hotel Group!

Contact Maxwell Burns at Champion Travel

021 022 02220

info@championtravel.co.nz

https://www.championtravel.co.nz/

Contact Phillip Quay:

Email: Phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Mobile: 027 458 7724

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz