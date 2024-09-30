Escape to Auckland's Bethells Beach Cottages This Festive Season

By Fiona Stephen

Looking for the perfect getaway this holiday season? Nestled along the stunning West Coast, Bethells Beach Cottages offers an unforgettable escape for those seeking tranquillity, adventure, and breathtaking scenery. Whether you’re planning a family holiday, a romantic retreat, or a peaceful solo getaway, these charming cottages provide the ideal base for your summer break or Christmas escape.

Imagine waking up to the sound of crashing waves and taking a morning stroll along the secluded Bethells Beach. With panoramic ocean views, lush greenery, and private surroundings, Bethells Beach Cottages are a hidden gem, perfect for anyone looking to recharge during the festive season.

Start your day with a refreshing swim or surf at Bethells Beach or nearby O’Neills, where the Bethells Beach Surf Life Savers are on hand to ensure safety while you enjoy the water. The area is also rich with scenic local walkways, ideal for those who enjoy exploring nature on foot. One of the highlights is the Waitākere Ranges, offering gentle hikes with stunning coastal views, allowing you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty of the region.

For relaxation, breathe in the healing salt breeze to rejuvenate, or unwind in a hammock as you listen to the waves and dream. You can also enjoy the outdoor lawn games available at the cottages, including petanque, chess, and croquet—perfect for some leisurely fun amidst nature.

After a day of adventures, return to your cosy cottage to unwind. Soothe tired muscles by soaking in the Scandinavian hot tub, or hire the portable Kiwi hot tub for privacy on your deck, surrounded by scented flowers from the garden.

If you're visiting in early March, be sure to support the community by attending the Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving Club Fundraiser. This event raises essential funds to rebuild their clubhouse, which was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle. It's a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled evening with local activities and food while contributing to a great cause.

Book your stay at Bethells Beach Cottages now to secure your spot for the holiday season. Limited availability means you’ll want to act fast to experience the natural beauty, community spirit, and peace of this coastal haven.

Te Koinga Cottage, Turehu Cottage, Wairua Apartment and Wedding & Events Pavilion

Bethells Beach Waitakere Auckland New Zealand

Contact Bethells Beach Cottages

+64 9 810 9581

info@bethellsbeach.com

www.bethellsbeach.com

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

027 458 7724

www.mediapa.co.nz