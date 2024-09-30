Three arrested after Waipawa fires

HAWKE'S BAY

Police have arrested and charged three Hawke’s Bay men after large vegetation fires in Waipawa earlier this month.



The 23-year-olds were arrested after weeks of enquiries into the fires, which began about 11.30pm on 7 September – shortly after fireworks were seen being shot out of a vehicle’s window as it drove along Hautope Road.



Three significant fires were sparked as a result, and flames were fanned by strong winds.



The fires had the potential to cause injury and widespread damage and Police want to thank the quick-thinking member of the public who raised the alarm and prevented the situation from getting any worse.



Police made the arrests on 27 September. The men face charges of arson and are due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday 1 October.