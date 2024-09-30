NZ Business Connect Partners with Graeme Dingle Foundation to Empower Tauranga Youth

NZ Business Connect has announced a new partnership with the Tauranga-based Graeme Dingle Foundation Western Bay of Plenty.

The new partnership demonstrated the philosophy of NZ Business Connect to social giving and encouraging its members to give back to the community.

“We are excited about our collaboration with the Graeme Dingle Foundation and it aligns with NZ Business Connect’s ethos to create meaningful contributions that support local initiatives and, in this case, foster youth development,” said NZ Business Connect CEO Phillip Quay.

“Social giving is at the heart of NZ Business Connect, with the organisation committed to making a real difference by supporting causes that resonate with its values,” Quay said.

“The Graeme Dingle Foundation does a lot of incredible work in Tauranga. At NZ Business Connect, we believe in the power of community-driven impact, and this partnership enables us to contribute to the development of young people in the region,” he said.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is renowned for its programmes aimed at empowering young New Zealanders to face life’s challenges. On the 5th of September, NZ Business Connect attended the prize giving for Otumoetai students graduating from the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Project K, which teaches resilience and self-worth. The inspiring event showcased the students' achievements, including a 17 day Wilderness Adventure and a community service project where they cleaned a local primary school pool, highlighting the positive impact of their hard work.

Dan Allen-Gordon, representative of the Graeme Dingle Foundation, shared his thoughts on the partnership:

"What better way to nurture our future leaders, than for the leaders of the NZ Business Connect members to help with mentorships, connections, events like facing our fears through Drop for Youth and helping to fund critical programmes that help rangatahi overcome the challenges in todays world. I look forward to a long and life changing relationship for youth through NZ Business Connect."

A particularly exciting event on the horizon is Tauranga Regional Manager Ricki Cotter’s upcoming Drop for Youth WBOP 2024, scheduled for November 24th at 3 pm. Ricki, both nervous and excited, sees this as an incredible opportunity to show his support for the work of the Graeme Dingle Foundation. To support Ricki’s jump and contribute to this worthy cause, please click here.

NZ Business Connect looks forward to deepening its engagement with the Graeme Dingle Foundation and helping to create more opportunities for Tauranga’s young people. This partnership is another step towards fostering a culture of giving and empowering future generations to thrive.

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz