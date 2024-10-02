Introducing Tarun Kumar, Owner of Rhythm Curtains and Blinds – Waikato's Window Furnishings Expert

Tarun Kumar, the proud owner of Rhythm Curtains and Blinds, has been transforming homes and businesses with stylish, high-quality window furnishings since 2021. What began with installing curtains in his home soon grew into a thriving business, thanks to encouragement from his father.

Rhythm Curtains and Blinds offers a comprehensive range of window furnishings. Whether it’s a cosy residential space or a professional office environment, Tarun is dedicated to finding the perfect solution for each client. His business caters to a diverse clientele, including homeowners, renters, new builds, hotels, and offices, ensuring that everyone receives expert advice and personalised attention.

What sets Rhythm Curtains and Blinds apart is the commitment to customer satisfaction. Tarun believes in offering personalised consultations to help clients select window treatments that enhance their interiors and meet practical needs such as privacy, light control, and energy efficiency. From custom designs to precise installations, every detail is handled with care to ensure the perfect fit and finish.

With a growing reputation for delivering excellent service and stylish solutions, Rhythm Curtains and Blinds is quickly becoming the go-to provider for window furnishings in Waikato.

Beyond his business venture, Tarun is deeply committed to continuous improvement and community engagement. He stays ahead of trends and innovations, using the latest tools and creative strategies to deliver exceptional results. His passion for serving the community is demonstrated by his involvement in local events and sponsorships, including the Hamilton Malayalee Badminton Club.

As Tarun continues to grow his businesses, we are confident he will be a valuable addition to our network, and we look forward to his future success.

Contact Tarun Kumar at Rhythm Curtains and Blinds

021 033 9367

info@rcab.co.nz

rcab.co.nz

Contact Tarun Kumar at Eves Realty

07 834 7165

021 033 9368

tarun.kumar@eves.co.nz

tarunkumar.eves.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz