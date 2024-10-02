Fast-track panel approves consent to expand Auckland quarry

AUCKLAND

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to expand the Brookby Quarry.

Brookby Quarries Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project involves expanding existing quarry operations at 134 Kimptons Road and 271 and 275 Ara Kotinga in Brookby, Auckland.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 150 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Brookby Quarry - Stage 3 decision report

