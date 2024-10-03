2023 Census shows 1 in 20 adults belong to Aotearoa New Zealand's LGBTIQ+ population

Confidentialised data from the 2023 Census found that 172,383 people (4.9 percent of adults) belonged to the LGBTIQ+ (or Rainbow) population, according to data released by Stats NZ today.



LGBTIQ+ includes people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex, or have other minority genders or sexual identities.



Gender, sex, and LGBTIQ+ concepts in the 2023 Census has further information. LGBTIQ+ status is derived for all usual residents aged 15 years and older who responded to the census.



The 2023 Census was the first census to collect data from New Zealanders about their gender, sexual identity, and whether they have a variation of sex characteristics.



“Census data is for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, so it is important that Rainbow communities can see themselves in the data for the first time. We thank those who have advocated for and contributed to the delivery of this data over the years,” deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive insights and statistics Rachael Milicich said.