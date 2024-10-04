Chantelle Baker's defamation victory against NZ Herald and The Disinformation Project

Centrist is a media platform with a difference, advocating for fair, balanced, and responsible journalism. The platform has supported citizen-journalist Chantelle Baker in her defamation lawsuit against The New Zealand Herald and Kate Hannah of The Disinformation Project.

The case concluded with The Herald recognising the damage caused by unsubstantiated allegations by retracting false claims, issuing a formal apology to Baker, and a confidential settlement amount.

The lawsuit revolved around Kate Hannah's assertions that Baker, a prominent citizen journalist known for her coverage of the COVID-19 protests, was part of the so-called "NZ Disinformation Dozen" and referred to her as a "useful idiot." These claims, presented as expert opinion, were found to lack credibility.

The apology, now published at the end of the amended article, reads:

"On 9 April 2023, The Herald published an article about Chantelle Baker, a host on Reality Check Radio. Ms Baker considered that the article contained damaging and untrue statements about her. The Herald has agreed to amend the article. The Herald regrets any distress experienced by Ms Baker as a result of the publication of the article."

Free speech and defamation accountability

Centrist upholds the principle that freedom of speech must be paired with accountability. While media outlets have the right to report and criticize, they must do so within the confines of defamation law. Misusing "expert opinion" to defame individuals crosses a legal line, and Centrist is committed to supporting those whose reputations have been unfairly attacked.

"It’s not illegal to express criticism or negative opinions, provided they are based on verifiable facts or clearly presented as opinion. However, when baseless accusations are made to discredit someone, that’s where we draw the line," said a spokesperson for Centrist.

Ongoing legal support

Baker is engaged in further legal battles regarding her portrayal in Stuff's documentary Fire and Fury.

We believe Baker deserves the right to express her views without being defamed, regardless of whether we agree with her positions."