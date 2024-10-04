Earthworms: Catalysts for Soil Health in Agriculture with Canterbury's Agraforum New Zealand

Earthworms are fundamental to soil health, contributing significantly to nutrient cycling and overall soil fertility. Their burrowing and feeding activities create macropores in the soil, enhancing aeration, water infiltration, and root penetration. These changes directly impact soil productivity and support crop growth. Agraforum New Zealand recognises the importance of earthworms in promoting sustainable soil health and offers products that enhance soil conditions to support these vital organisms.

Earthworms consume large quantities of soil organic matter, aiding in the breakdown and mineralisation of crop residues. This process not only releases nutrients into the soil but also facilitates further mineralisation by microorganisms. As noted by Aslam et al. (1999), “Earthworms consume large amounts of soil organic matter and influence the supply of plant nutrients in the soil by increasing the rate of mineralisation of crop residues.” This nutrient cycling plays a vital role in maintaining soil fertility, particularly in agricultural soils under various cropping practices.

Research has shown that tillage practices can significantly impact earthworm populations and soil microbial biomass. A study conducted in New Zealand found that conversion from permanent pasture to plough tillage resulted in a substantial decline in soil microbial biomass carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus, along with a decrease in earthworm populations. The study concluded that adopting no-tillage methods could protect soils from biological degradation, preserving microbial nutrients and maintaining earthworm populations (Aslam et al., 1999).

Another significant benefit of earthworm activity is the improvement of soil aggregation. As earthworms ingest soil particles and organic residues, they secrete mucus, which acts as a binding agent. This process forms stable soil aggregates, which help maintain soil structure, reduce erosion, and optimise water retention. Improved aggregation also enables roots to access water and nutrients more efficiently, enhancing plant resilience during drought conditions.

Agraforum New Zealand offers products designed to enhance soil health and support earthworm populations. Their soil conditioners, enriched with essential nutrients like calcium, help maintain a balanced soil environment, encouraging earthworm activity. By improving soil structure and nutrient availability, Agraforum New Zealand products play a key role in promoting sustainable farming practices.

Maintaining high earthworm activity in agricultural soils can be achieved through practices like reduced tillage, organic matter incorporation, and maintaining soil pH. By fostering an environment conducive to earthworms, and using soil conditioners like those provided by Agraforum New Zealand, farmers can naturally boost soil fertility, optimise nutrient cycling, and support crop resilience, thus promoting sustainable and productive farming systems.

Contact Agraforum

Mobile: 0274 485 159

Email: allan@Agraforum.co.nz

www.agraforum.co.nz

Contact Phillip Quay

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

P: 0274 587 724

www.mediapa.co.nz

Reference:

Aslam, T., Choudhary, M.A., & Saggar, S. (1999). Tillage impacts on soil microbial biomass C, N, and P, earthworms and agronomy after two years of cropping following permanent pasture in New Zealand.