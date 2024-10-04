Pacific Resort Hotel Group Triumphs at World Culinary Awards 2024

Press Release - Pacific Resort Hotel Group

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is thrilled to announce that its properties have been honoured once again at the prestigious World Culinary Awards 2024. This renowned event celebrates the finest brands in the culinary world, and we are proud to share that our properties have achieved exceptional accolades.

Pacific Resort Hotel Group is delighted to reveal its latest honours:

These awards underscore our ongoing commitment to excellence and the outstanding dining experiences we offer. Voted for by culinary professionals, media, and consumers worldwide, these accolades affirm our dedication to providing unforgettable culinary journeys.

Rapae Bay, located within Pacific Resort Aitutaki, has been named the Cook Islands' Best Restaurant for 2024. This accolade highlights the restaurant’s dedication to delivering an exceptional dining experience, with a creative fusion of local and international flavours set against the breath-taking backdrop of Aitutaki's pristine lagoon. This recognition builds on Rapae Bay’s previous wins as Cook Islands' Best Restaurant in 2023 and 2022, reflecting its sustained excellence.

Little Polynesian Restaurant at Little Polynesian Resort has been honoured as the Cook Islands' Best Hotel Restaurant for 2024. This award celebrates the restaurant’s culinary prowess and innovative Pacific-inspired dishes, complemented by its warm Polynesian hospitality and inviting atmosphere. This recognition follows Little Polynesian Restaurant's accolades as Cook Islands' Best Hotel Restaurant in 2023 and 2022.

These achievements further cement Pacific Resort Hotel Group’s reputation for culinary excellence and dedication to providing extraordinary experiences for our guests.

For more information about Pacific Resort Hotel Group and our award-winning properties, please visit here.

