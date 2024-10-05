Support welcomed for southern farmers

SOUTHLAND

Federated Farmers is welcoming the announcement of extra Government support for farmers and growers in Southland and parts of Otago.

Up to $50,000 in additional Government support is being provided for farmers and growers across Southland and parts of Otago as challenging weather conditions have been classified a medium-scale adverse event.

Federated Farmers Otago president Luke Kane says the funding is a morale boost for farmers going through a very tough time.

"I think wellbeing support for farmers is where this funding is best directed right now, because we’re really battling down here and the mood is low.

"Unless someone can give us 10 days of sunshine, then helping farmers with that valuable mental health support is what we need most.

"We’re just hoping this weather will pass quickly, the water will subside, and this might be the end of what’s been a very hard six weeks for big chunks of our provinces.

"There are certainly some issues here and Rural Support Trust’s work will be really, really important in the coming weeks."

Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick says the Government’s announcement means a lot to farmers on the ground.

"It’s so helpful just to know we’re being thought of - that’s huge for morale.

"Sometimes you just need to know that the rest of the country knows what you’re going through."

Herrick says the extra Government funding will enable Rural Support Trust to continue helping farmers through trying times.

"At the end of the day, it’s not so much financial support that farmers need right now - it’s mental health support, and that’s what Rural Support Trust are there for.

"Once the water goes down and things dry out a bit, that’s when farmers will really need the help. That’s when things will hit home."

Federated Farmers is working closely other agencies and monitoring the situation in Otago and Southland today.

It encourages any farmers who need help to contact Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254, Federated Farmers on 0800 327 646, their milk supply companies, DairyNZ and/or Beef + Lamb.